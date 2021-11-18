MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of their first game of the season against the rival Packers, four Vikings players missed practice Wednesday for reasons that were “not injury related.”
According to the team’s injury report, Mackensie Alexander, Chris Herndon, Brian O’Neill and D.J. Wonnum all sat out.
Two other players who were limited for non-injury reasons — Harrison Smith and Garrett Bradbury — were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.
The Vikings’ previous opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, said a member of their defensive line, Jerry Tillery, tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Two other Chargers lineman — Joey Bosa and Christian Covington — are also in COVID protocols, head coach Brandon Staley said, though Bosa has tested negative.
The Vikings (4-5) host the Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium at noon Sunday, looking for a win to keep them in the playoff hunt.
