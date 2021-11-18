MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Abandoned baggage stranded some Amtrak passengers in Red Wing Wednesday night.
The train was traveling from Seattle to Chicago but stopped so police could investigate.
Nearly 80 travelers were on board when the train stopped.
Amtrak says the delay lasted seven hours due to police activity. The baggage was taken into police custody.
