By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Stabbing, Willmar News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Willmar say a boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in an apartment last week.

The boy, whom police did not identify, was arrested Wednesday and is being held for second-degree assault.

Police responded to an apartment on the 100 block of Becker Avenue Southwest around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers found a 26-year-old man with stab wounds. He was hospitalized, and police said his current status is unknown.

Police said the boy and the 26-year-old knew each other.