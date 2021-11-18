MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Willmar say a boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in an apartment last week.
The boy, whom police did not identify, was arrested Wednesday and is being held for second-degree assault.
Police responded to an apartment on the 100 block of Becker Avenue Southwest around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers found a 26-year-old man with stab wounds. He was hospitalized, and police said his current status is unknown.
Police said the boy and the 26-year-old knew each other.
More On WCCO.com:
- Northern Minnesota Makes National Geographic’s Best Of The World List
- Man Threatens TSA Agent’s Life, Throws Checkpoint Stanchion, Strips Naked & Masturbates, Charges State
- Minneapolis Residents Shocked As Some Saw Property Tax Estimates Rise 20% Or Higher
- Robert Hall Charged With Killing Good Samaritan After North Minneapolis Crash