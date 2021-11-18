MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Flakes will fall through the morning commute in the Twin Cities Thursday, but they shouldn’t impact your drive.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said snow will be falling until around 10 or 11 a.m. in the metro and surrounding areas. Once that snow moves out, the rest of the day will stay dry.
Temperatures, meanwhile, will be well below average, with a high of 32 in the Twin Cities. Additionally, wind gusts will make it feel even cooler.
“Expect a cold, blustery day for today,” O’Connor said.
It will stay breezy on Friday, but temperatures will increase by a few degrees.
Saturday looks to be the nicest day of the weekend, and there’s a slight chance of a light mix of precipitation on Sunday.
It’s still early, but for those traveling for Thanksgiving next week, things look fairly quiet and dry.
