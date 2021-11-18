MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 27-year-old man is in custody after he stole a food delivery vehicle that had a child inside.
According to police, officers responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the report that a vehicle, along with a 7-year-old child, had been stolen.
“Preliminary information indicates that a food delivery driver stepped away from the running vehicle when an adult male entered and drove away with her child,” police said.
Law enforcement used the driver's cell phone data in an effort to track the phone and locate the child and stolen vehicle. Meanwhile, an AMBER alert was prepared.
Then, at around 12:20 a.m. a Minneapolis K-9 squad located the vehicle traveling near downtown. The vehicle was stopped and the suspect was taken into custody.
Police say the child was not harmed, but was checked by medics on scene before being released to his mother.
The suspect is in Hennepin County Jail on pending charges of kidnapping and auto theft.
