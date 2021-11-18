MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly 5,000 organizations are benefitting from your generosity on the 2021 edition of “Give to the Max Day.”
One local nonprofit was busy Thursday morning collecting warm coats, which will come in handy as the days get colder. Alight is based in Minnesota, doing humanitarian work across the globe, including displaced communities.
They’re seeking donations to help Afghan refugees who have resettled in the state, accepting coats but also hats, scarves and any other gear people can give. They’re taking monetary donations online and new or gently used winter weather clothing until 1 p.m. in Northeast Minneapolis.
Ninety-seven Afghan families have already resettled in Minnesota and more are expected.
“We want to be a part of of welcoming them and getting those much needed supplies. As you can see, winter is already here, and that warm winter clothing gear is so needed,” Alight’s global activations lead Alissa Jordan said.
Give to the Max Day comes at a really important time for the community and nonprofits meeting the needs.
The executive director of GiveMN said many organizations are grappling, like so many of us, with higher costs for goods and services. That’s on top of staffing shortages.
The nonprofit sector makes up 13% of the state’s workforce, but has lost a one-third of its employees.
More On WCCO.com:
- Northern Minnesota Makes National Geographic’s Best Of The World List
- Man Threatens TSA Agent’s Life, Throws Checkpoint Stanchion, Strips Naked & Masturbates, Charges State
- Minneapolis Residents Shocked As Some Saw Property Tax Estimates Rise 20% Or Higher
- Robert Hall Charged With Killing Good Samaritan After North Minneapolis Crash