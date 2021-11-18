MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for a suspect after a 70-year-old woman had her car stolen at a south Minneapolis business.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the robbery happened around 5:40 pm. on the 3000 block of Excelsior Boulevard in the Cedar-Isles-Dean neighborhood.
Investigators say the suspect followed the victim into a business, took her keys by force, ran out, and stole the woman’s vehicle. Inside the car was the woman’s dog.
The victim was not harmed. Police are searching for her vehicle and the suspect.
