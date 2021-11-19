MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A partial lunar eclipse was on display during the early hours of Friday morning, and some Minnesotans were able to see it — and take some impressive pictures.
Check out some of the captures below:
#PartialLunarEclipse @WCCO pic.twitter.com/2YiZmYJjND
— Mike Haberman (@Mhabs15) November 19, 2021
Straight from the camera more to come later in the day 🙂 pic.twitter.com/AaLC69PKCV
— StrollingShuttereyes (@strollingshutte) November 19, 2021
What a treat to see the lunar eclipse this morning! We’d love to see your pictures! #eclipse #mymorning pic.twitter.com/MBHctp0kdI
— DeRusha (Jason’s Version) (@DeRushaJ) November 19, 2021
A cool, albeit not local, video was posted by photographer Brian Emfinger:
A little video from the eclipse tonight. After :10 seconds in check out the time lapse. That’s 30 minutes condensed to :5 secs so you can see the earths shadow advancing across the moon. #arwx #LunarEclipse #LunarEclipse2021 @weatherdan pic.twitter.com/LUNxyCh2iM
— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) November 19, 2021
Next year, a total lunar eclipse will occur on May 16.
The November full moon is also known as Beaver Moon, Frost or Frosty Moon, or the Snow Moon.
