By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A partial lunar eclipse was on display during the early hours of Friday morning, and some Minnesotans were able to see it — and take some impressive pictures.

A cool, albeit not local, video was posted by photographer Brian Emfinger:

Next year, a total lunar eclipse will occur on May 16.

The November full moon is also known as Beaver Moon, Frost or Frosty Moon, or the Snow Moon.