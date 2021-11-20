CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Brooklyn Center News, Car Crashes, I-694, Local News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The Minnesota State Patrol says a driver was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

State Patrol says no one was injured.

The crash occurred on westbound I-694 near Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center.