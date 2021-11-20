MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a driver was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
State Patrol says no one was injured.
The crash occurred on westbound I-694 near Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center.
