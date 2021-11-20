CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Missing Dog, St. Paul News, Stolen Car

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) —  A St. Paul woman is reunited with her dog Saturday after her car was stolen last week with the dog inside.

Sky, a five-month-old American Bully, was stolen inside of Grace Howard’s car in St. Paul when she briefly stopped to get dinner from Chipotle in Highland village.

(credit: St. Paul Police Department)

With the help of social media and the St. Paul Police, Sky was returned after about a week.

According to police, the car thief sold Sky to another person.  The new owners recognized the puppy from her photos that were circulating on social media.

