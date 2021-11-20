MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A St. Paul woman is reunited with her dog Saturday after her car was stolen last week with the dog inside.
Sky, a five-month-old American Bully, was stolen inside of Grace Howard's car in St. Paul when she briefly stopped to get dinner from Chipotle in Highland village.
With the help of social media and the St. Paul Police, Sky was returned after about a week.
According to police, the car thief sold Sky to another person. The new owners recognized the puppy from her photos that were circulating on social media.
