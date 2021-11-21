MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Authorities in Polk County say a man and child are injured after a major house fire in Crookston Sunday afternoon.
According to the sheriff's office, the Gonvick Fire Department responded around 12:12 p.m. to a report of a house fire at 302 Birch St. Trail Minnesota, north of Fosston.
The fire destroyed the house after a 20-pound propane tank was brought inside to thaw.
Police say the man, Jonathan Wilson, and the child have minor injuries.
Authorities have no further details at this time.