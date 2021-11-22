MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal emergency relief teams from the U.S. Department of Defense are on their way to Minnesota to help doctors and nurses at two Minnesota hospitals. When the rest of the state is celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday, they’ll be fighting the state’s COVID-19 surge.

Hospitals like Hennepin Healthcare are desperate for people to get vaccinated as Minnesota grapples with one of the worst infection rates in the country. And among those who did roll up their sleeves this spring, booster shots are a new tool in that fight.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited HCMC on Monday and says the military relief teams will be ready to work on Thanksgiving Day in Minneapolis. HCMC says they’re not just at capacity, on most days they’re over capacity.

Hospital leaders say they have the beds, space and equipment, but the staffing shortage continues to be dire. It’s impacting hospitals across the state in their ability to provide the care for people who need it.

HCMC says it has cancelled or postponed most non-emergency surgeries and procedures.

“What will I remember from this visit is the doctors and nurses who are simply exhausted, that are going to be working through the holidays. The least we can do for them is go out and get the vaccines,” Klobuchar said.

Gov. Tim Walz just announced this morning that he’s activating 400 members of Minnesota National Guard to help long-term care facilities with staffing. He also wants to use $50 million in federal funds to help nursing homes with recruitment and retention.