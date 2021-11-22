MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After decades in business, an Uptown Minneapolis staple is closing.
Kitchen Window has been selling kitchen and houseware products in Calhoun Square for 35 years, as well as providing cooking lessons in its two teaching kitchens.
Doug Huemoeller, who co-owns the business with Kia Huemoeller, announced the closure Monday, citing “personal and internal” reasons.
“In our wildest dreams, we couldn’t have imagined what this store was to become and what it has meant to so many people,” Huemoeller said. “I am so very thankful for the amazing community of staff, customers and vendors that have all contributed to making Kitchen Window so much more than just a store. It has been truly inspiring.”
WCCO viewers named Kitchen Window Minnesota’s best cooking class in 2015.
Huemoeller says the store will hold a closing sale starting on Black Friday, with 20% off just about everything in stock. The cooking school will also host a Garage Sale Liquidation from Dec. 2 through Dec. 5. Click here for more information.