MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Videos of a super “wiggly” dog in the north metro are going viral.
A video showing the dog, a boxer named Zoey Ann, excitedly wiggling at the front door to the song “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” by C+C Music Factory.
In the video, the caption reads: “Super sonic wiggles today! What song should she do next?!”
@zoeyann_the_boxer
The video, posted several days ago, has since racked up over 14 million views, with other videos of Zoey Ann getting thousands of more views. It’s also gotten national attention.