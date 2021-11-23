MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2022 MLB Hall of Fame ballot is out, and Twins fans will spot several familiar names on the list.
Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan and A.J. Pierzynski are all appearing on the ballot for the first time.
Morneau was with the Twins from 2003-2013. The first baseman was named American League MVP in 2006 and finished second in MVP voting two years later. He was an All-Star every year from 2007-2010. He finished his career with 247 home runs, 985 RBIs and a .281 batting average. Morneau now works in the Twins’ front office and commentates for Bally Sports North.
Nathan was a closer for the Twins who made four All-Star rosters with the team. His 260 saves with the Twins are the most in team history.
Pierzynski started his career with the Twins, earning an All-Star nod in 2002. He played for six other teams in his career, winning a World Series with the Chicago White Sox in 2005.
Torii Hunter, who was two-time All-Star for the Twins and won seven Gold Glove awards with the team, returns to the ballot for his second year. He earned votes on 9.5% of ballots in his first year, well short of the 75% threshold for induction.
David Ortiz, who spent part of six seasons with the Twins before becoming a superstar batter with the Boston Red Sox, is also in his first year of eligibility. New Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez is on the ballot as well.
Voting results will be revealed Jan. 25, 2022.