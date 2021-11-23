COTTAGE GROVE, Minnesota (WCCO) — Minnesota law enforcement agencies are taking extra steps to stop drunk drivers beginning Wednesday and through the end of the year.
The state patrol held a news conference Tuesday morning in Cottage Grove Cemetery; 19-year-old Breanna Remer is buried there.
Her parents and sister talked about losing her 15 years ago. They say she was drunk, driving 100 miles per hour, not wearing a seatbelt and texting when she crashed and died.
“I can’t tell you how much I would have rather gotten woke up by a call from Breanna at 3:15 in the morning saying that she needed a ride home, rather than getting that call I got at 8 a.m.,” Tim Remer said.
In an effort to keep Minnesotans safe from impaired drivers, the state patrol will be implementing extra DWI patrols during the holidays.
“The pandemic has turned life upside down for many of us, and we’re now getting back to spending time with our loved ones,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Let’s make sure we are creating positive memories this holiday season by making smart choices behind the wheel. I don’t want to be a Grinch, but too many drivers are doing the opposite. A significant jump in traffic fatalities since the pandemic is causing so much tragedy. Make the decision to drive smart by planning a sober ride and not driving impaired under any substance.”
The state patrol says one in five deaths on Minnesota roads is related to drunk driving. Additionally, an average of 384 life-changing injuries are caused by alcohol-related crashes each year.
The state patrol advises planning for a designated driver and reporting impaired driving when you see it.
