Originally published Nov. 22, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some passionate Minnesota Vikings fans were pleasantly surprised while traveling home following the team’s victory over the Green Bay Packers.
On Sunday afternoon, Cousins posted a video on Instagram, captioned “saw this sweet ride on the way home from the game and had to say hello.”
RELATED: Greg Joseph Hits Last-Second Field Goal To Give Vikings 34-31 Win Over Packers
The video shows Cousins driving up to a bus with “Vikings Nation” written on it, honking and giving those in the bus a thumbs up. The bus honks back.
Watch below:
Vikings’ kicker Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal to beat the Packers as time expired on Sunday, sealing the team’s 34-31 win over the Packers. Cousins passed for 341 yards and notched three touchdowns.
More On WCCO.com:
- Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick
- Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business
- ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate
- COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases