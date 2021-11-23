MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in south Minneapolis are warning residents about an increase in aggravated robberies.
A message from the city signed by 5th Precinct Inspector Katie Blackwell said the Lowry Hill East and Whittier neighborhoods have been targeted in particular.
Blackwell said suspect descriptions vary in race, gender and age, though a majority of suspects are described as males in their late teens or early 20s.
The city’s warning said most victims are alone or with one other person, either walking or in or near a vehicle. The suspects have stolen keys, wallets, purses and cellphones.
The message encouraged residents to stay aware of their surroundings and lock their car doors. It also said additional patrols are monitoring areas where incidents are concentrated.
