MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis bank that was badly damaged during protests over the death of George Floyd is giving the property a nonprofit developer to build affordable housing, commercial space and a home for cultural organizations.
The 2.4-acre U.S. Bank site is part of the Lake Street commercial corridor that became the target of vandalism and arson in May 2020.
The multi-million dollar project will feature businesses led by people of color and community organizations will own portions of the development.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter for killing Floyd, who was Black, by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.
Floyd’s death sparked violent protests in the Twin Cities and elsewhere.
