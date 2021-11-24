CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A food delivery driver was shot in Cottage Grove Tuesday evening, but they are expected to survive.

The shooting happened on the driveway of a townhome on the 8700 block of Ironwood Avenue, according to the Cottage Grove Department of Public Safety.

After being shot, the victim drove to a gas station on East Point Douglas Road for help. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials said a suspect has been identified and the shooting is under investigation.