CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Gopher Football, Local TV, Mo Ibrahim, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim, who is out for the season after an injury in the first game, has announced he’ll back with the team in 2022.

Ibrahim, a redshirt senior, made his announcement via a video on Twitter.

READ MORE: Gophers Beat Hoosiers With 2 Touchdowns In First Half, Win 35-14

“I can’t wait to be back with my brothers, my teammates, this culture, the University of Minnesota and the state,” Ibrahim said. “Minnesota, it’s time to roll.”

Before his season-ending injury, Ibrahim totaled 163 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries against Ohio State.

“I felt like I was living a nightmare,” he said. “The season I’d been dreaming of all offseason was just gone in the blink of an eye. I was crushed.”

READ MORE: UConn Women's Basketball Defeats Minnesota 88-58

Ibrahim was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team and AP Third-Team All-America in 2020.

He has the eighth-most rushing yards in school history (3,003) and fourth-most touchdowns (33).

A rash of injuries to Gophers running backs has left freshman Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas manning the backfield. Bryce Williams suffered a season-ending injury against Northwestern, and Trey Potts is out for the year with an undisclosed injury that kept him hospitalized for six days.

Thomas has had four 100-plus-yard games since taking over, and Irving’s totaled 531 yards and four touchdowns.

MORE NEWS: U Of M Student Athletes Profiting On NIL Deals

The Gophers are 7-4 with a matchup against Wisconsin this weekend.