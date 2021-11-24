MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim, who is out for the season after an injury in the first game, has announced he’ll back with the team in 2022.

Ibrahim, a redshirt senior, made his announcement via a video on Twitter.

“I can’t wait to be back with my brothers, my teammates, this culture, the University of Minnesota and the state,” Ibrahim said. “Minnesota, it’s time to roll.”

Before his season-ending injury, Ibrahim totaled 163 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries against Ohio State.

“I felt like I was living a nightmare,” he said. “The season I’d been dreaming of all offseason was just gone in the blink of an eye. I was crushed.”

Ibrahim was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team and AP Third-Team All-America in 2020.

He has the eighth-most rushing yards in school history (3,003) and fourth-most touchdowns (33).

A rash of injuries to Gophers running backs has left freshman Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas manning the backfield. Bryce Williams suffered a season-ending injury against Northwestern, and Trey Potts is out for the year with an undisclosed injury that kept him hospitalized for six days.

Thomas has had four 100-plus-yard games since taking over, and Irving’s totaled 531 yards and four touchdowns.

The Gophers are 7-4 with a matchup against Wisconsin this weekend.