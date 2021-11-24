MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MSP Airport says the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the holiday week.

The airport is expecting more than 33,000 people to pass through security checkpoints on Wednesday.

The Sunday after the holiday is typically the second busiest day.

Crowds at the airport are expected to double compared to last year. Air travel across the board is up 80% since then.

A couple from St. Paul traveling to see family in Boston got to the airport early, expecting long wait times.

“I’m hoping that the staffing levels at the airline are adequate because I came to drop off someone a couple of days ago and the lines you know were all the way out,” Shalini Raghavan said. “So I’m hoping we’re beating that rush, we’re catching the morning flight. But sort of excited to get back on travel again.”

Jared Johnson and his family, from Blaine, are traveling with kids for the first time since the pandemic.

“Just get here super early. We got here about two hours before we’re ready to board,” Jared Johnson said. “So get here nice and early so we can get through the line and get settled get the kids food and hopefully get them calm before the flight.”

Plan for longer wait times in ticketing and security checkpoints.

Airports across the country are reporting significantly more traffic now that the U.S. borders are open again to foreign travelers.

AAA says the West North Central census region, which includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and four other states, will see the greatest share of its population traveling. Nearly 1 in every 5 people (19.6%) from the region are expected to travel during the holiday period.