MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 75-year-old Winona woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.
According to the state patrol, the crash occurred just after 11 p.m. on southbound Highway 61 in Winona County. There, the motorist in a Toyota Corolla struck an unoccupied vehicle, a Dodge Grand Caravan, that was stalled on the right shoulder.
After the collision, the Toyota lost control and went off the road to the right and rolled. The driver died in the crash.
The state patrol says the woman was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag deployed. Alcohol is not believed to be involved in the accident.
