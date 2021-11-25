LITTLE BLACK, Wis. (AP) — Nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at “highway speeds,” authorities said.
The crash was reported about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Little Black, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Ten people were in the buggy as it headed north on a county road.READ MORE: Legal Experts See Case For Intent In Deadly Waukesha Parade Crash
The release said eight of the nine people injured had “significant injuries” and were transported for medical care. Their conditions are not known.READ MORE: Anoka Police Seek Help Finding Brandon Richart
The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle is being held in the Taylor County Jail on suspicion of operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving, authorities said.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
