MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating a fatal crash Thanksgiving night in the southeast metro.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Thursday evening on southbound Highway 61 near the Highway 95 interchange in Cottage Grove. So far, few details about the crash have been released.
The southbound lanes of Highway 61 were closed as crews worked the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
