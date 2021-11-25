ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Paul police union is suing the city over its vaccine mandate.
The St. Paul Police Federation has filed a civil lawsuit to block the city’s mandate, which is scheduled to start Dec. 31.
The lawsuit alleges St. Paul city officials failed to meet and negotiate in good faith to discuss changing the policy. The union says they asked the city to allow testing and masking for unvaccinated officers, but the city denied the request.
The union and the city have been working on a contract negotiations since the start of the year.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced the mandate, which requires all city employees to provide proof of vaccination or be barred from work, in October.
