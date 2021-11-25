CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Norman Seawright III
Filed Under:Norman Seawright III, Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Norman Seawright III got to spend some time recently with Marc Lore, one of the co-owners of the Timberwolves and the Lynx. While he’s best known as an entrepreneur, he’s diving into basketball and dedicated to elevating the organization and fan experience.

“We’re going to do some things things, and it’s going to take a few years, that’ll be well beyond any fan experience that exists in the NBA today,” he said.

Watch Norman Seawright’s interview with Lore in the video above.

Norman Seawright III