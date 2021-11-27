BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are trying to figure out how a 13-year-old boy got his hands on a gun, before he accidently shot and killed a 5-year-old.

The Thanksgiving night tragedy happened on the 8000 block of Florida Avenue in Brooklyn Park.

City police say just after 10 p.m. Thursday, the teen accidentally shot his 5-year-old relative during a family gathering.

“A preliminary investigation found that at some point about four to five youths had located a rifle at the home, started using the rifle out in the garage to do some type of social media type video,” Brooklyn Park Police Deputy Chief Mark Bruley said.

First responders tried to save the child, but he died at the home.

“This is a very unfortunate accident that requires a very detailed investigation, which is ongoing right now,” Bruley said.

Adults were home at the time of the shooting, but it’s unclear who was supervising them and how they accessed the weapon.

“Lock them up and lock the ammo up separate,” Bruley said, talking about firearms. “We as adults, it’s our obligation to make sure [kids] don’t have access to them.”

A neighbor with small kids said she feels for the victim’s family but also for the 13-year-old, whose life is now forever changed.

“I’m sure it’s an accident, you know, I’m sure he is freaking out,” she said. “He is only a kid so now he is losing his life and 5-year-old lost his life.”

Bruley said the 13-year-old was taken into custody and could face manslaughter charges. The gun owner could also face criminal charges pending the outcome of the investigation.