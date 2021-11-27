MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A 6-year-old boy was injured on Friday after he fell off a trailer and was run over at a tree farm.
Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says that around 4 p.m., officers received a 911 call to the 67000 block of Minnesota Highway 24.
They learned that the boy had been riding the trailer with his parents and friends when he fell off and was then run over.
He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with internal injuries, and though the extent of his injuries is unclear, the sheriff’s office says they are not believed to be life threatening.
Officials say the trailer was privately owned and operated, and employees at the tree farm were not involved in the incident.
