MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis Saturday night.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a driver left the road near 36th Street West and Colfax Avenue South and hit a utility pole around 9:30 p.m.
The car came to a stop in a nearby yard. The driver was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Police said a medical condition may have contributed to the crash. No one else was injured, and the home was not damaged.
Police did not identify the driver.