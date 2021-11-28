CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis Saturday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a driver left the road near 36th Street West and Colfax Avenue South and hit a utility pole around 9:30 p.m.

The aftermath of a single-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis. (credit: CBS)

The car came to a stop in a nearby yard. The driver was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said a medical condition may have contributed to the crash. No one else was injured, and the home was not damaged.

Police did not identify the driver.