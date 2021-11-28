MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman died days after being shot in the head in Brooklyn Center earlier this month.
Police were called to the 5600 block of Girard Avenue North just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 on reports of a shooting. They were told the victim was being driven to HCMC by someone. However, police found her a short time later and took her to the hospital.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Sunday that the victim, 23-year-old Gabrielle Agnes Johnson, died three days later from her injuries.
Police arrested a man they believe was involved in the shooting. Charges have yet to be filed against anyone in connection with this homicide.