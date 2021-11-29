MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota high school basketball star Paige Bueckers has signed a partnership with Gatorade, the two sides announced via social media Monday.
Bueckers, who played at Hopkins High School and was 2020’s Miss Basketball Minnesota, is the first college athlete to sign a name, image and likeness deal with the beverage company, according to multiple reports.
“From fueling my first childhood sports moments to a dream come true,” Bueckers wrote on Instagram. “Blessed to officially become part of the Gatorade family.”
Now a star point guard at the University of Connecticut, Bueckers was the first freshman ever to win the Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year award. She also won the Naismith Trophy, college basketball’s top honor. She led UConn in points, assists, steals and three-point shooting in her inaugural season. The Huskies made it to the Final Four before being ousted by Arizona.
In her sophomore campaign, UConn is 3-1 so far, and she’s averaging 20.5 points a game.