MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (WCCO) — Police shot and killed a man who they say had a gun in a liquor store in Mounds View Sunday evening.
The Mounds View Police Department said a report of shots fired brought officers to a parking lot on County Road I near Long Lake Road just before 7 p.m. While searching, an armed robbery was reported nearby.
A person at the scene said someone threatened them with a handgun, then ran into a nearby liquor store, according to police. An employee from the liquor store confirmed that account.
According to police, officers from both Mounds View and New Brighton entered the liquor store, and they “were confronted by the armed suspect.”
Several officers shot the man, police said, and he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was declared dead.
Police said body cameras captured the shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.