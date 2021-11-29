Rebecca Kolls shared this recipe for Canine Cookies with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
REBECCA’S CANINE COOKIES
Mix together:
– ½ cup peanut butter
– ½ cup pumpkin puree
– 2 eggs
– 2T parsley
– 2 ½ teaspoons bacon grease or vegetable oil
– 3+ cups of Whole wheat or white flour
Mix together peanut butter, pumpkin puree, eggs, parsley and bacon grease until combined.
Slowly add flour until a dough ball forms. Continue adding flour until soft but not sticky.
Roll out about ¼ inch thick and cut with cookie cutters or with a knife. Bake 350 for 20-30 minutes or until biscuits slightly brown. Cool on rack.
CANINE COOKIE ICING
Mix together:
– ¼ cup powdered sugar
– ¼ cup water
To get desired consistency. If you want thicker frosting for piping, add more powdered sugar.
Add a few drops of food coloring.