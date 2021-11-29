CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff

Rebecca Kolls shared this recipe for Canine Cookies with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

REBECCA’S CANINE COOKIES

Mix together:

– ½ cup peanut butter
– ½ cup pumpkin puree
– 2 eggs
– 2T parsley
– 2 ½ teaspoons bacon grease or vegetable oil
– 3+ cups of Whole wheat or white flour

Mix together peanut butter, pumpkin puree, eggs, parsley and bacon grease until combined.

Slowly add flour until a dough ball forms. Continue adding flour until soft but not sticky.

Roll out about ¼ inch thick and cut with cookie cutters or with a knife. Bake 350 for 20-30 minutes or until biscuits slightly brown. Cool on rack.

CANINE COOKIE ICING

Mix together:

– ¼ cup powdered sugar
– ¼ cup water

To get desired consistency. If you want thicker frosting for piping, add more powdered sugar.

Add a few drops of food coloring.