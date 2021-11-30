MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly robbing a bank in the Twin Cities.
Officials in Cottage Grove say that city police officers responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a robbery at the Wells Fargo on Douglas Road. Callers told dispatch that the robber implied that he had a gun but did not brandish one. He left the bank in the south metro suburb with an unknown amount cash. No one was hurt.
While police were initially told the robber might have left in a car, they determined he fled on foot. Police searched the area and spotted the suspect about 20 minutes later.
The man tried to run from officers, but police caught and handcuffed him. He was evaluated by paramedics for minor injuries before being booked into the Washington County Jail, city officials say.
The case remains under investigation. WCCO-TV does not usually identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged.
