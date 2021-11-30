MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Public Schools announced Monday it will add two days to its winter break.
Instead of starting Wednesday, Dec. 22, winter break will begin after classes end on Friday, Dec. 17.
Superintendent Joe Gothard said the days were added to “acknowledge the stress and challenges both families and staff are facing due to the pandemic.”
The district’s child care program, Discovery Club, will operate on Monday, Dec. 20, but not the following day. Extracurriculars and athletics will occur on both days.
The district said April 15, which was previously scheduled as a professional development day for staff, will now be a digital learning day to make up for the winter break change.
