MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old St. Cloud woman is facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed her 3-month-old boy over the weekend and threw him in the dumpster behind her apartment building.
Court documents filed in Stearns County show that Fardoussa Omar Abdillahi is charged with one count of second-degree murder. She made her first court appearance Tuesday, when a judge set her bail at $2 million without conditions and $1 million with conditions.
According to a criminal complaint, Abdillahi stabbed her son early Sunday morning in her apartment building on the 2000 block of Maine Prairie Road. She had allegedly called her mother and told her that she killed her son.
Several people responded to the apartment to search for the baby. These people told police that they found Abdillahi crying and saying that she put the baby in the dumpster.
When police spoke with Abdillahi, she told them that the child was in a black plastic garbage bag in the dumpster behind the apartment building. Officers found the child, as well as knives and bedding in the dumpster.
In an interview with investigators, Abdillahi said that she started having headaches and anxiety after the child was born in early August. She said that she was also upset that the child’s father was denying that the boy was his.
Abdillahi said she stabbed the child with a kitchen knife, adding that she cut the boy’s throat. An autopsy found that the child’s cause of death was sharp force injuries to the neck.
If convicted of the murder charge, Abdillahi faces up to 40 years in prison
