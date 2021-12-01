MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amid concerns over the newly-discovered Omicron variant, health officials Wednesday reported 3,580 new COVID-19 cases and 100 more deaths. The high number of newly-reported deaths is due to a backlog over the holiday weekend.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total number of people who have been infected to 915,942. There have been 10,427 reinfections, and 9,482 cumulative deaths attributed to the virus.
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate stands at 10.4%, while the daily new cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 75.2.
As of Monday, 356 intensive care beds in the state were occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 1,206 non-ICU beds.
As it stands, 70% of Minnesotans 5 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. Some 7,857,144 vaccine doses have been administered, including 1,000,000 booster shots.
