Originally published Nov. 30, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hours after announcing Huntington Bank Stadium as a stop on their upcoming tour, Foo Fighters say they’re looking for another venue.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the band said the stadium refused “to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show,” the band said.

WCCO reached out to the University of Minnesota, which operates Huntington Bank Stadium. Officials said that the school’s on-campus policies related to vaccines and mask-wearing are in line with state and federal guidelines.

“Huntington Bank Stadium has successfully hosted Gopher Football since August while fully complying with state and federal COVID guidance,” the university said, in a statement. “All who attend events at our public institution, whether football fans, concert goers, or others, are treated equally and encouraged to take steps to protect themselves and others.”

The university said it declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective since implemented.

“We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when in large crowds, and take appropriate steps to protect public and personal health,” the university said.

The Foo Fighters tour kicks off in May and was set to hit Minneapolis Aug. 3. Tickets were to be on offer for the general public Dec. 3.

Foo Fighters last came to Minnesota in 2018, when they played the Xcel Energy Center on their Concrete and Gold tour.