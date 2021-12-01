MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Those using medical marijuana in Minnesota will now be allowed a new option: edibles.
The state announced Wednesday that infused items like gummies and chews would be given approval starting at the beginning of next August.READ MORE: Minnesota Court: Workers' Comp Can't Cover Medical Marijuana Due To Federal Law
“Expanding delivery methods to gummies and chews will mean more options for patients who cannot tolerate current available forms of medical cannabis,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said.
The law already allows for pills, vapor oil, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures, and lozenges. Smokable cannabis was already approved, and will begin in March.READ MORE: Gov. Walz Expected To Sign Bill Expanding Medical Cannabis Program
At the same time, no new conditions for being prescribed marijuana were added this year, despite many petitioning to have anxiety and panic disorder added.
“We received many comments from health care practitioners treating patients with anxiety disorder, and they urged us to not approve it as a qualifying medical condition,” Malcolm said. “We recognize that not everyone has equal access to therapy — which is considered the front-line treatment — but ultimately we concluded that the risk of additional harms to patients outweighed perceived benefits.”
The commissioner of health is allowed each year to consider whether to add conditions and delivery methods for those taking part in the state’s medical marijuana program.MORE NEWS: Gov. Noem Plans To Delay Medical Marijuana In South Dakota
More On WCCO.com: