MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorist drove through a protest outside the Kim Potter trial Tuesday evening, but it appears no one was seriously hurt.
Outside the Hennepin County courthouse in downtown Minneapolis, protesters were in the streets near a memorial to Daunte Wright on the courthouse lawn.
There, a car was seen driving through the crowd. Video from the scene captured the incident. The video shows that some protesters tried to stop the driver by getting on top of the vehicle and running after it, but the driver kept on going.
A woman who was crying said the car hit her, but WCCO-TV was told no one was seriously hurt.
Potter is on trial for the shooting death of Wright in April. The police chief at the time of the shooting said Potter thought she was using her taser but instead fired her gun during the traffic stop.
Wednesday marks the second day of jury selection, with four jurors already seated.
