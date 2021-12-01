Watch Live:Jury selection continues in the trial of Kim Potter, charged with shooting and killing Daunte Wright.
By WCCO-TV Staff
FALCON HEIGHTS, MINN.

FALCON HEIGHTS, MINN. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday announced that pre-fair discount admission tickets for the 2022 fair are now on sale.

The pre-fair discount price is $13 and tickets are available via print-at-home or mobile download delivery options. Fairgoers can also get a paper ticket mailed to them for an additional fee.

There is a limit of 12 tickets per order. Click here for more information.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state fair was canceled in 2020 and returned this year, with about 150 vendors skipping out on the fair due to the continued pandemic and staffing shortages.