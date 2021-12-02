MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jury selection in Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial could wrap up as soon as Thursday.
Nine jurors have been seated so far — four on Tuesday, and five on Wednesday. A total of 14 — 12 jurors and two alternates — need to be selected.
Opening statements in the trial were scheduled to begin Dec. 8, though Judge Regina Chu on Wednesday floated the idea of starting earlier, given the pace of jury selection.
Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April. Potter said she thought she was using her Taser but instead fired her gun.
Defense attorney Paul Engh said Tuesday Potter will testify during her trial. Potter reiterated to the judge Wednesday that she plans to take the stand, though she could change her mind at any point.
Lawyers were asked to be in court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
