ROCHESTER, Minnesota (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man from Dodge Center has been charged in connection with the theft of more than 100 catalytic converters.
Charges of first-degree damage to property, theft and being in possession of stolen property have been filed in Olmsted County against Shawn Eric Clement.
According to the complaint, Clement is believed to have stolen catalytic converters in late November. Authorities were notified after damage to property was noted at a High Forest Township golf course.
A number of car parts were believed to have come off of the vehicle that caused the damage.
The CBS affiliate in Mason City, Iowa reports that authorities have connected Clement with the thefts of converters from a roofing company, along with a Cedar Falls camper retailer. The complaint also lists a number of catalytic converters having been stolen from a Rochester auto repair shop.
KIMT reports that police utilized a GPS tracker on Clement’s vehicle which tied him to a number of converter thefts, as well as cell phone location tracking.
The charges indicate that Clement has lived in multiple locations, including a camper in a storage unit in Stewartville.