ROGERS, Minn. (WCCO) – It’s the time of year when package thefts are on the rise, but when a delivery driver tried to drop off a package at a home in Rogers, a very good dog wanted to make sure that he didn’t leave anything behind.

“The FedEx driver, he dropped off the package, and Nixon ran up and grabbed it and ran it back to the driver,” said Megan Sand. She was at work when it happened, but the whole interaction was caught on her doorbell’s camera.

Nixon, an 8-year-old ivory lab, is popular with the regular delivery drivers in the area. When drivers park their truck at the end of the driveway, he’ll hop in the back with them and walk with them to the front door.

“The garbage man knows him, they stop to give him treats,” said Sand.

Though Sand isn’t usually one to post much on social media, this one was too good not to share.

“I’ve never seen that, and it just made me laugh. I just kind of wanted to share that laughter with everyone and hopefully someone, or hopefully a lot of people found it funny and just made their day. And I’m sure it made the FedEx driver’s day,” she said. “I hope he comes back so I can ask him.”