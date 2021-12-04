MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has identified the first case of the Omicron variant in Wisconsin on Saturday.
One case of the Omicron variant has been identified from a Wisconsin man who recently traveled to South Africa, according to a release.READ MORE: 5 California Residents Infected with Omicron After Wisconsin Wedding
The man is a Milwaukee County resident who is fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose, said the release. He reported mild symptoms.
“We’ve been prepared for this news and will continue trusting the science to help keep Wisconsinites and our communities healthy and safe,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Now is the time to double down on our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. I urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose as soon as possible and to follow the latest public health guidance.”READ MORE: 'The Right Decision For Us': More Twin Cities Bars, Restaurants Requiring Proof Of Vaccination
The Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa in November 2021 and has spread to the United States.
For more information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit DHS COVID-19 webpage.
