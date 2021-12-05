MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Twins teammates Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva were among the six men elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, and they’re the only living new members this year.
Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, also joined the former Twins, along with Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges and Minnie Minoso.
The 16-member Early Days and Golden Days committees met separately in Orlando, Florida. The election announcement was originally scheduled to coincide with the big league winter meetings, which were nixed because of the MLB lockout.
The six newcomers will be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, on July 24, 2022, along with any new members elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
First-time candidates David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez join Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling on the ballot, with voting results on Jan. 25.
Dick Allen, who died last December, fell one vote shy of election.
