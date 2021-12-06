MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Monday that he will not be seeking a third term in office.

During a news conference announcing his retirement, Arradondo said he’s been “blessed beyond measure” to serve the people of Minneapolis.

“Now is the time to allow for new leadership, new perspective and new hope moving forward,” Arradondo said, adding: “This, at the end of the day, is what I feel is best for the department as well as my personal well-being.”

Arradondo plans to retire when his term ends in mid-January.

Minneapolis Police Chief Arradondo announces he will not serve another term as MInneapolis Police Chief, ⁦@MayorFrey⁩ had been hoping he would stay after a tumultuous period in the city that included the murder of George Floyd @wcco will update pic.twitter.com/Y68lNXJaCT — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) December 6, 2021

Arradondo says he’s not seeking another police chief position at another department, nor other public office positions.

“After 32 years of service, there’s some inward inflection that I have to do,” Arradondo said.

At the press conference, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he plans to announce an interim chief this week. The interim chief will take over when Arradondo’s term ends. The city will be conducting a national search for the next police chief.

“I can assure everyone in this city that there will be continuity and leadership in the weeks and months ahead,” Frey told reporters.

When asked if the chief has suggested a candidate from within the Minneapolis Police Department, Arradondo didn’t give any names but said that he felt there were competent people within the ranks.

During Arradondo’s second term in office, the Minneapolis Police Department became a national focal point following the murder of George Floyd by former officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has since been convicted and sentenced to over 20 years in prison.

The unrest following Floyd’s murder led to calls for significant police reform, including defunding police. A ballot initiative in Minneapolis that would have removed the police department from the city charter and replaced it with a reimagined public safety department failed in the November election.

Over the last year, several hundred officers have left the police department amid a violent crime spike. Arradondo in October requested an additional $27 million in funding for 2022 in an effort to rebuild core services.

In November, Minneapolis police announced its intentions to hire 40 full-time police recruits and another 50 experienced officers.

Following the mayor’s reelection victory, Frey announced a new commission aimed at addressing the city’s growing violent crime problem — Arradondo is among the members.

In an interview with WCCO, Frey said he’d like one of his first actions when he’s sworn in for a second term in January to be reappointing Arradondo to police chief.

This is developing, check back for more.