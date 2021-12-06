MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two masked people robbed someone at gunpoint at Minneapolis’ Ted Mann Concert Hall on the University of Minnesota campus Monday evening.
U officials say it happened at 7:20 p.m. at the auditorium, just minutes before a performance was set to begin by the Maroon Campus Band & University Band.
The victim wasn’t hurt, and only their cellphone was taken. The thieves were last seen in the area of 25th and Riverside avenues. Both wore ski masks. One wore all black clothing, the other wore a black top and gray pants.
