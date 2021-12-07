MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Tuesday that Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman will be the interim chief of the city’s police department beginning early next year.

During a press conference, Huffman said she is “humbled and honored” to be selected for the role.

“I look forward to continuing the work to lead the Minneapolis Police Department toward building a better future in collaboration with our communities,” Huffman said.

Frey said Huffman is the right leader to carry the work forward in the police department.

“She has an encyclopedic knowledge of policy, procedure, and training – the building blocks of enacting a culture shift across the department and keeping our city safe. She has earned trust and respect from colleagues and community members throughout her time with police department due to a track record of exceptional leadership, and I’m excited to see that record grow in this new role,” Frey said.

Hufffman has been with the department for 27 years. She’s been most recently serving as deputy chief of professional standards where she oversees administrative services, internal affairs, technology and support services, and training.

Huffman also thanked current police chief for his “32 years of tireless work” for Minneapolis police.

“Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman is aptly capable, competent, and qualified for this unique role,” Arradondo said. “She has a thoughtful and real understanding of the complex public safety challenges our city is experiencing. She is a true leader, bridge builder and problem solver.”

The announcement comes a day after the police chief, 54-year-old Medaria Arradondo, said he will be retiring following the conclusion of his second term on Jan. 15.

Arradondo says he’s not seeking another police chief position at another department, nor other public office positions.

In 2017, Arradondo became the department’s first Black chief after the resignation of former chief Janeé Harteau in the wake of the Justine Ruszczyk-Damond shooting.

During Arradondo’s second term in office, the Minneapolis Police Department became a national focal point following the murder of George Floyd by former officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has since been convicted and sentenced to over 20 years in prison.

The unrest following Floyd’s murder led to calls for significant police reform, including defunding police. A ballot initiative in Minneapolis that would have removed the police department from the city charter and replaced it with a reimagined public safety department failed in the November election.